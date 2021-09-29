Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.94 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $29.94 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,881.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.17 or 0.06912488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00345560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.51 or 0.01157878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00108947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.90 or 0.00559453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.93 or 0.00517533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00299818 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,036,500 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars.

