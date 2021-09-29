Group Ii Lp Column Sells 9,239 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $319,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,252,532.25.

On Monday, September 13th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $504,960.59.

On Friday, September 10th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $764,960.22.

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60.

On Friday, August 20th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12.

Shares of RAPT traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. 190,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,096. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

