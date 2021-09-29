Grumpy.finance Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3,856.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00120118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00166699 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,305,429,180,520 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

