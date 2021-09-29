Guider (GDR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $10,737.53 and approximately $36.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00120078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00167734 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

