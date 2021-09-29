GXChain (GXC) Trading 21% Lower This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $37.37 million and $7.37 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001273 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,609,552 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

