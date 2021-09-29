Hacken Token Price Tops $0.0789 on Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $35.60 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00136205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,004.28 or 0.99593336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.59 or 0.06746367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00769760 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,453,565 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

