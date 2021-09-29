Head-To-Head Contrast: Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) vs. Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) and Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and Midatech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -67.13% -49.25% Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

71.2% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Midatech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cerevel Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and Midatech Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$152.14 million ($2.01) -15.61 Midatech Pharma $440,000.00 50.99 -$28.49 million N/A N/A

Midatech Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and Midatech Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerevel Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.15%. Given Cerevel Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerevel Therapeutics is more favorable than Midatech Pharma.

Summary

Midatech Pharma beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist for the treatment of dementia-related apathy; and CVL-936, a selective dopamine D3-preferring antagonist, which is in Phase I single ascending dose trials for the treatment of substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of various preclinical portfolio for various neuroscience indications. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i. chemotherapy – improved and targeted delivery of existing chemotherapeutic agents to tumor sites, as well as ii. immunotherapy – enhanced uptake of new immuno-moieties by immune cells that can then mount an immune attack against cancer cells. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

