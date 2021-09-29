Head to Head Contrast: PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s 8.06% 29.04% 13.05%

This table compares PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Dillard’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s $4.30 billion 0.96 -$71.65 million ($2.73) -73.40

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dillard’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Dillard’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dillard’s 1 3 0 0 1.75

Dillard’s has a consensus target price of $92.25, indicating a potential downside of 53.96%. Given Dillard’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Dillard’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dillard’s beats PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Company Profile

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, CafÃ© and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands. The company is also involved in the operation of cafÃ© and restaurant business; and property, investment, book store, manufacturing, and handicraft trading activities, as well as offers cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories. It operates approximately 2,500 retail stores and outlets in Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali, Medan, Makassar, Batam, Manado, and other cities in Indonesia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Satya Mulia Gema Gemilang.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc. engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products. The Construction segment constructs and remodels stores through CDI Contractors, LLC. The company was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

