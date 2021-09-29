Head-To-Head Review: Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) versus Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com -76.05% -140.97% -12.92% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

49.0% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Despegar.com and Holicity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Despegar.com currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.51%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Holicity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Despegar.com and Holicity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.31 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -12.57 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Holicity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

