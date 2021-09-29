Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 17.4% Lower This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $339.19 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00155860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00055127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.99 or 0.00483817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015948 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040553 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00024513 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,288,893,733 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

