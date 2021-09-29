HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.75

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $262.91 million and $80,915.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004116 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00027039 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000795 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00026017 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

