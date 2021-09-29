Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.57

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.57 and traded as low as $85.45. Heineken shares last traded at $86.99, with a volume of 1,875 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.