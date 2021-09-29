HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0095 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $307.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,554,392 coins and its circulating supply is 263,419,242 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

