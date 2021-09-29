Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Up 3%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) shares shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 1,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

