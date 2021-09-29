Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 696,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.