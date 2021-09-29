Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Down 4.1%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.37. 10,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,335,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 480.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 196,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

