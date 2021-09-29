Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Down 4.1%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.37. 10,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,335,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 480.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 196,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
