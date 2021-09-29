Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 518,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 220,700 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 881,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

