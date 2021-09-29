HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 106,867 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,824,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

