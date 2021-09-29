HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $169.44

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.44 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 164.60 ($2.15). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.15), with a volume of 2,571,612 shares.

The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

