Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,395 shares.The stock last traded at $338.23 and had previously closed at $337.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.22. The firm has a market cap of $721.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

