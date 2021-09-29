Hoge Finance (HOGE) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and $162,460.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00119809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00169375 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,012,777,633 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

