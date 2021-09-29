Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Shares Down 0.6%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.15. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMCBF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.47 target price (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

