Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stock Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 212.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $97.92 earnings per share. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

