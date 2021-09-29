Horizon Protocol (HZN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $319,303.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $319,303.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00066027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00107065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,643.48 or 0.99761676 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.79 or 0.06829398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.71 or 0.00787451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.