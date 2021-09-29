Hoylecohen LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

