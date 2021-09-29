Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.37

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.37 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 605,921 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £62.83 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.