Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.