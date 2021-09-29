Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 654.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,017 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 65.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,571,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 620,978 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 98.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 670,335 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of HUN opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.