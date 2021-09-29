HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 15.2% This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $647,193.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00054711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00120211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00167854 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,737,885 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

