IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 108,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,046,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

