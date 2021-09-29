ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $12.78 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $3.50 or 0.00008115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00103906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00137151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,144.85 or 0.99899353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.33 or 0.06724799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.63 or 0.00763231 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,646,602 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

