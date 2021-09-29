Idea Men, Llc Sells 266,726 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $10,775,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24.

On Thursday, July 8th, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $2,318,037.02.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55.

On Friday, July 2nd, Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $4,620,317.28.

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. 2,073,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,709. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a PE ratio of -46.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

