Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.68

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $16.08. Ideal Power shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 79,504 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.