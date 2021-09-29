IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $211.58 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

