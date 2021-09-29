Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $177.52

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.52 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), with a volume of 107,056 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Ilika in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.51 million and a PE ratio of -52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

