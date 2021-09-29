Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.

PI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.79. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,560. Impinj has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,567 shares of company stock worth $546,205 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Impinj by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Impinj by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.