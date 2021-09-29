Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $3.54 on Top Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $79,929.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.54 or 0.00008261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00105328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,845.64 or 0.99916765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.19 or 0.06875237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.47 or 0.00772992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

