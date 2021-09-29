India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 546,677 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.35.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 2,229.41%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. 9.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

