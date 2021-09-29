Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.41

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and traded as high as $46.04. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 7,905 shares trading hands.

IBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

