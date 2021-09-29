Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.21

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.21 and traded as high as C$29.47. Information Services shares last traded at C$29.47, with a volume of 24,145 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Information Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$515.73 million and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.