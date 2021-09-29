Injective Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.83 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.21 or 0.00022411 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $300.67 million and $38.83 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

