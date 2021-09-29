Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.18

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.18 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 295,377 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £109.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.18.

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

