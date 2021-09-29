InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.34

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1066616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

INNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $868.66 million and a PE ratio of -19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 14.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

