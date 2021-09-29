Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IIPR opened at $233.90 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $253.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

