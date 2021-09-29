Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 1.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 300.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

NYSEARCA PFEB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.