InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.49. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 197,926 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

