Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.80. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 2,012,882 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $95.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inpixon by 23,663.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

