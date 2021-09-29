Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,955,732.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00.

Shares of TSE:OSK traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,101. The stock has a market capitalization of C$820.32 million and a P/E ratio of -45.69. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.