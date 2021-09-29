Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

ALCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alico by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alico by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alico by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

