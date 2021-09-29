Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells 9,717 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $261.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Grain Co. lifted its position in Alico by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alico by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Alico by 22.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in Alico by 83.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

